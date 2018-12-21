Benchmark Capital Advisors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc De Com New (DAL) by 34.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benchmark Capital Advisors bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,350 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10 million, up from 27,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc De Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 6.71M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 296 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.61 million, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $679.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $71.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1389.75. About 9.46 million shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election

Since July 18, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $5.31 million activity. On Thursday, July 26 the insider West W Gilbert sold $607,106. EASTER WILLIAM H III sold $175,419 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. CARP DANIEL A sold $1.29 million worth of stock. Another trade for 12,250 shares valued at $649,250 was sold by Smith Joanne D. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $1.93 million was made by Bastian Edward H on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Mattson George N bought $211,460.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 42 investors sold DAL shares while 336 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 568.12 million shares or 0.05% less from 568.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.13% or 945,232 shares. Piedmont Advisors reported 19,623 shares stake. Cipher Lp holds 0.11% or 10,597 shares. Cls Ltd Liability accumulated 4,633 shares. Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) reported 59,821 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Grp reported 22,122 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 156,069 shares. Basswood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 55,370 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Lmr Prtnrs Llp invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.32% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 4,114 were accumulated by Brighton Jones. Deltec Asset Management Limited Com holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 131,082 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.12% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.57M shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Company reported 1,621 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has 3,650 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,406 were reported by Arete Wealth Limited Liability. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has 1.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,294 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 7.79% stake. Bluestein R H And Co reported 60,638 shares or 5.85% of all its holdings. Horizon Kinetics reported 546 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc reported 17.58 million shares. Element Lc has 30,536 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. 10,100 are owned by Omega Inc. Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 293 shares. Two Sigma Securities has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Montana-based First Interstate Bancshares has invested 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Huntington Savings Bank reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Td Asset Mngmt reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold 1,230 shares worth $1.85 million. Zapolsky David also sold $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. 2,028 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.87 million on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $3.28M were sold by Jassy Andrew R on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $3.22 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. Huttenlocher Daniel P had sold 181 shares worth $285,960 on Thursday, November 15.