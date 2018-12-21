Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 559.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 6,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $756,000, up from 1,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 5.57M shares traded or 45.24% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 140.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 1,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.82 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $684.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $61.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1399.3. About 8.01 million shares traded or 14.27% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 26/05/2018 – Mpls Star-Trib: Amazon’s finance ambitions are drawing attention from the Fed; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.95 million activity. Shares for $1.30 million were sold by Squeri Stephen J. CAMPBELL JEFFREY C also sold $960,959 worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $526.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21,407 shares to 7,681 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,084 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 437 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $687,447 on Thursday, November 15. The insider McGrath Judith A sold 500 shares worth $952,500. $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21 million on Thursday, November 15. Zapolsky David sold $3.66 million worth of stock. $8.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23,868 shares to 98,057 shares, valued at $20.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 11,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,884 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).