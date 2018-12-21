Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Nn Inc. (NNBR) by 45.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 67,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 65.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,857 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.38 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 441,247 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 74.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 04/04/2018 – NN Group to Reappoint Delfin Rueda as CFO, Executive Board Member; 30/05/2018 – NN GROUP RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – NN Inc 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates NN Inc.’s Second-Lien Term Loan ‘B-‘ (RR: ‘6’); 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – CURRENT TERM OF APPOINTMENT OF DELFIN RUEDA ENDS ON 31 MAY 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ NN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNBR); 17/05/2018 – Dutch insurer NN Group to quit tobacco holdings; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – INTENDS TO REAPPOINT DELFIN RUEDA AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Acquire PMG Intermediate Holding for $375M in Cash

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 154 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.96M, up from 5,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $680.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $69.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1391.81. About 9.62M shares traded or 37.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com

Since September 13, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $159,897 activity. Holder Richard D had bought 3,100 shares worth $49,724 on Friday, September 14. On Thursday, December 13 Brunner Robert E bought $25,240 worth of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) or 4,000 shares. $34,379 worth of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares were bought by Heiter Matthew S..

Among 8 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. NN Inc had 15 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $28 target in Monday, March 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Monday, October 26. William Blair initiated NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) on Thursday, September 3 with “Mkt Perform” rating. Zacks upgraded it to “Sell” rating and $26 target in Friday, August 28 report. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 11 by Avondale. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, September 28. On Monday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Lake Street initiated it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, December 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.53, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold NNBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 34.29 million shares or 37.40% more from 24.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,809 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Elk Creek Lc reported 1.06 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). D E Shaw & invested in 152,889 shares or 0% of the stock. Pacific Ridge Prns Lc holds 1.49% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) or 368,942 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Goldman Sachs reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 22,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 28,708 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 51 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 2.33 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dc Advsr reported 250,000 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc reported 67,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moab Prtnrs Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 505,188 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 19 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 22 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 29. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $950 target. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120000 target in Monday, June 12 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, July 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 22 by Argus Research. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, June 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 27 report. The rating was reinitiated by Monness on Wednesday, April 11 with “Buy”.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $609.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Shrt Inf Prot Sec Ind (VTIP) by 39,510 shares to 231,802 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 23,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,520 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Financial owns 1.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,692 shares. Piedmont Advsrs stated it has 52,269 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 132 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Crosslink Cap, a California-based fund reported 3,713 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.98% or 3.13M shares in its portfolio. Goodman Financial owns 5,154 shares for 5.01% of their portfolio. Donaldson Limited Company invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prentiss Smith accumulated 200 shares. Buckingham Cap Management stated it has 3.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kistler holds 0.41% or 499 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113 shares. 937 are owned by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Com. Rech Global Invsts stated it has 3.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 18,950 are held by Granite Inv Prns Llc.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. BEZOS JEFFREY P had sold 16,964 shares worth $27.69 million on Monday, October 29. Zapolsky David sold $3.02M worth of stock. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of stock or 181 shares. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.90 million. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21M. Jassy Andrew R had sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28M on Wednesday, August 15.