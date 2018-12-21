Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 45.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.99 million, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 1.46 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has risen 7.45% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 04/04/2018 – AMC To Open Its First Theater In Saudi Arabia On April 18 — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – AMC gets glittering review on upbeat quarter; 14/05/2018 – ‘Jumanji Double Feature’ Event Offers Twice the Adventure, Twice the Laughs and Twice the Fun in Cinemas for Two Days Only June; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. BOARD ELECTS WANDA FILM GROUP PRESIDENT JOHN ZENG AS AMC BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAIRMAN REFLECTING WANDA’S CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO AMC; 01/05/2018 – Purch Partners with AMC on New James Cameron Series; 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Plan 30-40 Cinemas in About 15 Cities Over Next Five Years; 04/04/2018 – First cinema in Saudi Arabia to open on April 18

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 52,184 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.39 million, down from 56,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 860,134 shares traded or 125.10% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMC’s profit will be $19.66 million for 16.25 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.68% EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $13.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 877,491 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $253.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 3.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 44.89 million shares or 3.50% less from 46.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 61,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Group reported 98 shares. Palo reported 222,094 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0% or 5.47M shares. Cambridge Research has 87,743 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 3,946 shares. Ancora Limited Liability invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 114,333 are owned by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 21,114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ntwk owns 0.06% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 39,125 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 264,742 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc reported 123,500 shares stake. Rothschild & Communications Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.12% or 559,514 shares in its portfolio.

Among 18 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. AMC Entertainment had 74 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 2 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 8 by RBC Capital Markets. M Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) on Friday, September 14 to “Neutral” rating. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42.5000 target in Monday, July 31 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, January 8. As per Tuesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 7 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, November 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by Credit Suisse. Topeka Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, November 18 report.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,430 shares to 4,855 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.