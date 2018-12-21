Wcm Investment Management decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (ECOL) by 14.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wcm Investment Management sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,323 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.01 million, down from 63,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wcm Investment Management who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 70,563 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has risen 23.87% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $122 MLN TO $128 MLN, ITS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $2.15 TO $2.34; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Rev $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 43,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.12M, down from 172,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $185.11. About 714,133 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 11.14% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63

More notable recent US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “US Ecology buys ES&H of Dallas for $22M – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “US Ecology to buy Ecoserv Industrial Disposal for $87M – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Ecology Acquires Ecoserve Industrial Disposal For $87.2 Million – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Ecoserv Industrial Disposal – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sail Through Market Volatility With These 5 Low-Beta Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. US Ecology had 32 analyst reports since November 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 30 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, July 19. On Tuesday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, September 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) rating on Thursday, September 7. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $60.0 target. Imperial Capital maintained US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) rating on Tuesday, May 3. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $48.50 target. On Monday, February 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Imperial Capital to “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, May 2. The company was maintained on Friday, February 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Wcm Investment Management, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 18,089 shares to 101,944 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 67,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $14.54M for 23.29 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 9,557 shares valued at $692,109 was made by WELLING STEVEN D on Monday, August 27. $74,550 worth of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) was sold by Dorton Katina. 6,000 shares valued at $438,480 were sold by Feeler Jeffrey R on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $227,850 were sold by Bell Simon G on Monday, September 10. Fox Daniel sold $64,935 worth of stock or 900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold ECOL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 0.39% more from 18.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Bancshares De reported 894 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Gp Inc Inc has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Mondrian Inv Prns Limited holds 0.19% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) or 81,289 shares. Chatham Capital Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.51% or 27,160 shares. Blackrock stated it has 3.12 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 25,082 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 2,898 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,552 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp. Yorktown Management And Rech Company reported 4,400 shares stake. Qs Investors Lc holds 0% or 7 shares. 9,069 are held by Voya Ltd Liability Co. Ameritas Inv invested in 0.01% or 1,886 shares. Art Ltd accumulated 5,878 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wcm Mgmt Ca owns 54,323 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 2,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 21 analysts covering SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. SVB Financial Group had 87 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, January 10. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300.0 target in Friday, January 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 29 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Friday, July 28. The company was maintained on Monday, July 31 by Maxim Group. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 15 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 24 by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) on Monday, October 29 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) on Friday, July 27 with “Market Outperform” rating.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $102.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 1.31 million shares to 5.57M shares, valued at $143.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SIVB shares while 195 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 2.25% less from 45.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 300 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 93,197 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 34,288 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc owns 0.12% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 86,630 shares. 2,766 are held by Penn Co. Spindletop Ltd Com stated it has 15.05% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Fund Sa has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Three Peaks Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.88% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 1,126 shares. Security Tru accumulated 400 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 67,427 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.96% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 61,971 shares. Sit Inv Associate stated it has 16,300 shares. Lpl Ltd, California-based fund reported 3,518 shares.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $881,836 activity. Shares for $148,153 were sold by Cox Philip C. $419,523 worth of stock was sold by Descheneaux Michael on Thursday, November 1.