American Century Companies Inc increased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 74.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 223,767 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 15.26%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 524,600 shares with $49.02M value, up from 300,833 last quarter. V F Corp now has $28.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 978,909 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Taseko Mines LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) had a decrease of 49.53% in short interest. TGB’s SI was 101,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 49.53% from 200,700 shares previously. With 285,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Taseko Mines LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)’s short sellers to cover TGB’s short positions. The SI to Taseko Mines LTD.’s float is 0.05%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.0022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4621. About 136,773 shares traded. Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) has declined 70.88% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.88% the S&P500. Some Historical TGB News: 02/05/2018 – Taseko Mines 1Q Rev C$64.2M; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Taseko Mines To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Taseko Mines 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.05; 05/03/2018 Unconditional Retraction and Apology Concerning Statements Made About Russell Hallbauer, Brian Battison, Robert Dickinson, Robert Rotzinger, John McManus and William Armstrong of Taseko Mines Limited; 15/05/2018 – Impala Asset Management Exits Position in Taseko Mines; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TASEKO MINES LIMITED TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

More notable recent Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Taseko Buys Yellowhead for C$15 Million – Investing News Network” on December 04, 2018, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Sales, Top Stocks and Deals – Investing News Network” published on December 07, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “The Popularity of Electric Vehicles are Influencing Cobalt Demand – Stockhouse” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “10 Top Molybdenum Producers by Country – Investing News Network” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Best Junior Copper Stocks of 2018 on the TSXV – Investing News Network” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $108.76 million. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia.

More recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: V.F. Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “VF Corp. announces new company name for jeanswear business – Triad Business Journal” on December 06, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Contravisory Invest owns 63,512 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 6,541 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 3,416 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 474,979 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 45,057 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Old Natl Bank In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,102 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 133,665 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Bath Savings Trust stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,894 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.09% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Hayek Kallen Investment owns 5,550 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt invested in 176 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Gp Incorporated owns 12,204 shares.

American Century Companies Inc decreased First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) stake by 137,606 shares to 163,879 valued at $8.46 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) stake by 1.27 million shares and now owns 1.61M shares. Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) was reduced too.