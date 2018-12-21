American International Group Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 3.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 12,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,089 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.27M, up from 314,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 5.03M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PRESIDENT & COO SCOTT A. SMITH; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 88.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,440 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78M, up from 4,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $185.98. About 3.23 million shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey)

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS) by 7,239 shares to 66,743 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 2,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,028 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. Hammes Eric D. had sold 1,272 shares worth $274,752 on Monday, September 10.

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha" on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: "3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha", Seekingalpha.com published: "3M to buy M*Modal's tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha" on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 25. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23400 target in Thursday, June 1 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, March 30. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 21 by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, December 13 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, March 30 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & Co invested in 0.05% or 49,648 shares. Synovus Financial invested in 0.14% or 41,753 shares. Horan Cap Mngmt invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.09% or 6,936 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 617,052 shares. Bremer National Association invested in 35,930 shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 0.46% or 9,826 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.31% or 111,400 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Com has 2.53% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,964 were reported by Founders Capital Limited Liability Company. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.55% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Maryland-based Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 204,138 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Cap Mgmt reported 20,435 shares. Tradition Cap invested 1.63% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Duncker Streett And Comm Inc holds 0.18% or 8,735 shares. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 34 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.34% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Puzo Michael J invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cap Guardian Tru reported 570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,034 were reported by Valley Advisers Inc. Focused Wealth Management invested in 0.08% or 2,535 shares. 124,329 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Sentinel Trust Lba invested in 70,343 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.21% or 63,030 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 811,008 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cypress Capital has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Investment Of Virginia Ltd Co invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $30.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc/The (NASDAQ:MIK) by 24,690 shares to 198,868 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,749 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Daily Biotech Pulse: Proteostasis Delays Data, Akron Gets New CEO, Pfizer Halts Vaccine Trial – Yahoo! Finance News" on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "The Black Swan That Could Sink Celgene – The Motley Fool" published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Celgene backs away from OncoMed's navicixizumab – Seeking Alpha" on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: Alphabet and the Marketâ€™s Rally – Investorplace.com" published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "What's in Store for Celgene Corp. (CELG) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq" with publication date: October 23, 2018.