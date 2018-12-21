Carval Investors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 48.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carval Investors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.94 million, up from 51,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carval Investors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 8.37M shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.97M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55 billion, down from 11.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.36. About 31,090 shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 0.96% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN

Carval Investors Llc, which manages about $14.02B and $218.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) by 250,000 shares to 344,285 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $20.77 million activity. KELLY JANET LANGFORD also sold $3.62M worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Wednesday, August 22. 18,882 shares were sold by Schwarz Glenda Mae, worth $1.34 million. $11.54M worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares were sold by Lance Ryan Michael.

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 118 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Friday, June 8. Bernstein has “Outperform” rating and $82 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 9. Jefferies maintained the shares of COP in report on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, July 6. On Monday, August 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Jefferies. Bank of America upgraded the shares of COP in report on Friday, July 28 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 29 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Howard Weil on Friday, February 5 to “Sector Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huber Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 43,300 shares. Lourd Cap Lc has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 9,598 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 47,750 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 37,247 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 65,254 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 250 shares. Pitcairn Communications holds 7,938 shares. Wade G W And reported 9,479 shares stake. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability holds 20,789 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has 31,738 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 1.16 million were reported by Hexavest Inc. Hyman Charles D has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cipher Cap LP holds 0.36% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 24,927 shares. Bokf Na reported 78,230 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd owns 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 15,127 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold ANAT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 2.08% less from 17.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd owns 3,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 3,403 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Co owns 2,295 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 187,700 are owned by Northern Trust. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 2,552 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fincl Services reported 154 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 16,675 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity accumulated 0.01% or 14,868 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Rk Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 8.99% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Donald Smith And Incorporated accumulated 403,305 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Bragg Financial Advsr stated it has 0.22% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 190,402 shares.

