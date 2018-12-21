American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stake by 16.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 9,888 shares as Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 48,848 shares with $2.15M value, down from 58,736 last quarter. Pfizer Inc. now has $244.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 19.21M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Carlyle Group LP (CG) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.42, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 61 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 44 reduced and sold their stock positions in Carlyle Group LP. The investment managers in our database reported: 39.42 million shares, up from 37.64 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Carlyle Group LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 33 Increased: 41 New Position: 20.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,954 activity.

Partners Group Holding Ag holds 3.52% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. for 1.32 million shares. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc owns 577,937 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Financial Group Inc has 1.93% invested in the company for 869,150 shares. The Florida-based Gator Capital Management Llc has invested 1.89% in the stock. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, a California-based fund reported 675,000 shares.

The stock increased 5.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 479,294 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) has declined 20.92% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 18/05/2018 – Carlyle Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal for Majority Stake in HGH; 07/03/2018 – Carlyle-backed Brazilian toy retailer Ri sets IPO price range; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ACOSTA’S CFR TO CAA2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TOY RETAILER Rl HAPPY FILES FOR IPO – DOCUMENTS; 07/05/2018 – Carlyle Is Said to Raise $6.5 Billion for Biggest Ever Asia Fund; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to to Acquire the 89% of Greater China Intermodal Investments It Doesn’t Own; 28/05/2018 – ALTAMIR SCA ALMP.PA – APAX PARTNERS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CARLYLE GROUP TO ACQUIRE 100% OF EXPEREO; 19/03/2018 – Vitol, Carlyle to list oil downstream venture Varo in Amsterdam; 24/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP MAY ALSO CONSIDER BID FOR ELANCO BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Carlyle Group 1Q EPS 30c

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 51.49% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CG’s profit will be $166.22M for 8.62 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $5.73 billion. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio. The firm invests across four divisions which include Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Investors invested 0.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Liability Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moon Management Llc has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,417 shares. 302,530 are owned by Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Albert D Mason reported 5,921 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cape Ann Savings Bank holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 31,904 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 1.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Llc has 22,213 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc accumulated 121,316 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Management Inc stated it has 35.17 million shares. Financial Bank holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 180,394 shares. Barnett And Company Incorporated owns 1,164 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 574,000 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Llc owns 1.54% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 26,878 shares.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. $418,774 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was sold by OLSON LAURIE J on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 40,381 shares valued at $1.50M was sold by SUSMAN SALLY.

