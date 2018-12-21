Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 129.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 135,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 240,190 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.90M, up from 104,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.38 million shares traded or 100.56% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Emcore Corporation (EMKR) by 5.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 122,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.46M, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Emcore Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29M market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 151,069 shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) has declined 26.98% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EMKR News: 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Rev $18.6M; 24/04/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 EMCORE CORP EMKR.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Emcore Cuts 2Q View To Rev $18M-$19M; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 12c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 19/04/2018 – DJ EMCORE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMKR)

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimco Realty Corp.: 7.2% Yield And Upside – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo upgrades Duke, Essex in REIT review – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Time To Sell? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “StereoVision Forms Florida C Corp Amalgamated Agricultural Properties Inc. (AAPI) for REIT Filing, Appoints Lorne Saltzman AAPI Chairman with Immediate Effect – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $66.50 million activity. The insider Puech Olivier sold $1.77M. Another trade for 93,338 shares valued at $15.40M was made by Bartlett Thomas A on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 163,166 shares valued at $25.59 million was made by Marshall Steven C. on Tuesday, October 30. The insider TAICLET JAMES D JR sold 43,843 shares worth $6.25 million. SHARBUTT DAVID E sold $130,795 worth of stock. $1.07 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by REEVE PAMELA D A on Monday, August 13.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,110 shares to 54,030 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 955,644 shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc. by 301,800 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $30.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corp. (NYSE:BRC) by 75,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79M shares, and cut its stake in Anixter Intl Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

