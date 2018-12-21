Among 5 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 5 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 18. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 22 report. See Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) latest ratings:

21/11/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $74 New Target: $75 Maintain

18/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $75 Maintain

22/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $66 New Target: $80 Maintain

18/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $62 New Target: $71 Maintain

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) stake by 59.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 57,000 shares as Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII)’s stock rose 2.88%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 39,094 shares with $943,000 value, down from 96,094 last quarter. Federated Invs Inc Pa now has $2.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 1.00 million shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has declined 30.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold FII shares while 91 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 76.99 million shares or 0.25% less from 77.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0.03% or 145,005 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Management holds 0.01% or 18,987 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Trexquant LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Camelot Portfolios Limited stated it has 0.26% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 14,961 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 12,082 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.01% or 11,872 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 1,588 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Cap Limited Liability Company has 145,005 shares. Ls Advsrs reported 6,713 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0.01% or 305,553 shares. Principal owns 508,100 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 12,820 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.73M shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Federated Investors (NYSE:FII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Federated Investors had 4 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, December 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $434,852 activity. $35,454 worth of stock was sold by Germain Peter J on Friday, November 2. Novak Richard A sold $27,699 worth of stock or 1,107 shares. Van Meter Stephen sold $22,649 worth of stock or 902 shares. FISHER JOHN B had sold 10,099 shares worth $251,317 on Friday, November 2. 3,719 shares were sold by Uhlman Paul A, worth $92,768 on Friday, November 2. On Friday, November 2 MALONEY EUGENE F sold $4,965 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 198 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) stake by 3,500 shares to 23,815 valued at $3.20M in 2018Q3. It also upped Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) stake by 40,300 shares and now owns 72,703 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was raised too.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.61 per share. FII’s profit will be $61.32M for 10.30 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold Keysight Technologies, Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 155.32 million shares or 2.97% less from 160.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 843 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Underhill Inv Mngmt Ltd Co owns 206,338 shares for 6.71% of their portfolio. 599,873 are owned by Scout Invests Inc. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 90,999 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 4,626 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Central Securities has invested 2.96% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 314,133 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 17,881 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 198,131 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Mngmt Va has 0.29% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Bogle Investment Mgmt L P De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 83,977 shares. Counselors stated it has 5,378 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hudock Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 107 shares stake.

