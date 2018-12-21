Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.01 million, up from 290,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 1.01M shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 11.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 78.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 5,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,561 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $292,000, down from 7,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $184.96. About 1,089 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 38 investors sold SPR shares while 117 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 98.80 million shares or 4.52% less from 103.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 27,330 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) holds 0.48% or 771,862 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 0.02% stake. Boston holds 1.48 million shares. Victory Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated reported 347,765 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 18,417 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 301,000 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 3,500 shares. Hl Fincl Services Lc owns 2,824 shares. Ancora Advisors reported 313 shares. Jefferies Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.09% or 9,744 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,861 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 16,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $9.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 93,600 shares to 470,182 shares, valued at $43.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 122,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 781,600 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Among 23 analysts covering Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Spirit Aerosystems had 84 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112.0 target in Sunday, February 4 report. On Friday, February 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Monday, January 18. Buckingham Research maintained Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) on Thursday, September 28 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Thursday, January 19 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Hold” on Thursday, August 10. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Vertical Research given on Monday, March 19. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Monday, April 23. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, January 15.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Boeing stock rises on dividend hike, terms of Embraer deal – Wichita Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Airbus delivers 100th U.S.-built jet – Wichita Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Analyst lists Boeing as top aerospace stock for 2019 – Wichita Business Journal” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bombardier interested in future wing work for Airbus – Wichita Business Journal” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sproutly Announces Hiring New President from Anheuser-Busch InBev and Kimberley Clark – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYG, ABT, BKNG, AMGN – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Amgen – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/20/2018: FGEN,TWST,TLRY,BUD,SPPI – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/10/2018: AXON, MRNS, RARX, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets FDA Approval for Rare Skin Cancer – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.23 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $650.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,611 shares to 49,088 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 39,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alps Advsr holds 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 20,788 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Boston Private Wealth Limited Com reported 0.62% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Loeb Prtnrs Corporation stated it has 0.46% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,999 shares. New York-based Burns J W & Com Inc New York has invested 0.98% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Opus Gru Limited reported 4,540 shares stake. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Massachusetts-based Salem Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Coho accumulated 1.07M shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Com invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sprott holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 24,200 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards National Bank And Trust has 0.19% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Taurus Asset Llc has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,062 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 87,988 shares.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. Jacks Tyler had sold 20,000 shares worth $3.91M on Thursday, December 6.