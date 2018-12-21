Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 325,182 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.36M, down from 329,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $111.58. About 4.92 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 91.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 656,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,809 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57M, down from 714,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 7.44 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. CREEL MICHAEL A bought $644,283 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Friday, November 2. The insider Cooper Kathleen B sold $249,856. Zamarin Chad J. bought $64,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Shares for $25,750 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 10,473 shares. Optimum Invest owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,293 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 46,390 shares. 626,000 were reported by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial Inc has invested 0.26% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bartlett Llc reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Summit Equities Incorporated reported 31,752 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) owns 500 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0.1% or 176,553 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 433,718 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 177 shares. Investors, a California-based fund reported 17.21 million shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 400 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 50,314 shares to 55,678 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 178,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.43 million for 23.80 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 2 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 10 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of WMB in report on Monday, December 19 to “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, September 10 to “Market Perform” rating. UBS maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Friday, March 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, October 15 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold”. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 16. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 8 report.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.72 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Spanos Mike sold $2.26 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $587,364 was sold by Narasimhan Laxman. 168,295 shares were sold by Khan Mehmood, worth $18.53M.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT given on Friday, February 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, July 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $116.0 target in Thursday, October 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Friday, October 5. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, January 4. As per Friday, June 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 12 by Societe Generale.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Violich Capital invested in 92,486 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Missouri-based Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Interstate Bank invested 1.53% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marco Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 139,375 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc invested 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Van Strum Towne reported 43,017 shares stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Plancorp Ltd Liability Co holds 1.68% or 38,100 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Management Incorporated reported 0.67% stake. Dodge And Cox accumulated 6,045 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp stated it has 700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc owns 78,481 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 36,623 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advisors owns 7,169 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 44,151 shares to 854,408 shares, valued at $34.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surgery Partners Inc Com by 82,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOGM).