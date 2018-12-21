Ami Investment Management Inc decreased United Health Group (UNH) stake by 26.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 2,233 shares as United Health Group (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Ami Investment Management Inc holds 6,041 shares with $1.61 million value, down from 8,274 last quarter. United Health Group now has $230.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $240.06. About 5.59 million shares traded or 50.08% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) had a decrease of 5.28% in short interest. TYME’s SI was 2.88M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 5.28% from 3.04 million shares previously. With 219,200 avg volume, 13 days are for Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)’s short sellers to cover TYME’s short positions. The SI to Tyme Technologies Inc’s float is 6.86%. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 520,966 shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) has risen 1.54% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TYME News: 08/03/2018 Tyme Technologies Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/03/2018 – TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS INITIAL CLINICAL SITES TO BEGIN ENROLLING PATIENTS OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS IN PHASE Il TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Tyme Technologies, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, M; 06/04/2018 – Tyme and JAF Announce Sarcoma Treatment Collaboration; 09/04/2018 – Tyme Provides Clinical and Corporate Update for Fiscal Year End 2018; 29/03/2018 – Tyme Technologies, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Tyme Appoints Pharma Executive Don DeGolyer to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, HAD APPROXIMATELY $29.0 MLN IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS; 30/05/2018 – Tyme Appoints Pharma Executive Don DeGolyer to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Tyme Technologies Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. $2.16M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by Nelson Steven H. $2.65M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BURKE RICHARD T. Another trade for 15,393 shares valued at $4.07M was made by WILSON D ELLEN on Friday, August 24. On Wednesday, July 18 the insider Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $45,262. $1.51 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by WILENSKY GAIL R. On Thursday, September 13 the insider HOOPER MICHELE J sold $1.32 million.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “UnitedHealth Is Signaling a Buy – TheStreet” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Gains as Amazon E-Records Push Ruffles Few Feathers – Bloomberg” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Citigroup. Argus Research maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Monday, December 17. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $295 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 18. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 10. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, September 24 by Raymond James. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tennessee-based Hays Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 1.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ardsley Advisory Ptnrs holds 6,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc invested in 790 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advsr Mgmt has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 3,117 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,413 shares. West Oak Limited Company has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 569 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt holds 0% or 876 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Lc has invested 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Prudential Financial stated it has 2.31 million shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,677 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Ami Invest Mgmt has 0.83% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,041 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc holds 2,642 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 0.12% stake.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 earnings per share, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 18.64 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Ami Investment Management Inc increased Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB) stake by 5,452 shares to 42,065 valued at $2.96M in 2018Q3. It also upped Google Inc. Cl A stake by 617 shares and now owns 2,917 shares. Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) was raised too.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. The company has market cap of $319.32 million. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tyme Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on November 28th – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ALQA’s Subsidiary Enters Cannabis Space, TYME On Watch, VXRT Turning Heads – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Tyme Announces the Presentation of Clinical Abstracts at the 2019 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIV Hopes To INSPIRE, SENS Making Sense, TYME To Report Phase 2 Data In Jan. – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 10, 2018.