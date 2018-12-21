T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) had a decrease of 22.16% in short interest. TTOO’s SI was 3.03M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 22.16% from 3.89M shares previously. With 589,300 avg volume, 5 days are for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s short sellers to cover TTOO’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.48% or $0.2146 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0954. About 359,576 shares traded. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has declined 0.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical TTOO News: 08/05/2018 – T2 Biosystems On Track for Potential FDA Clearance of T2Bacteria Panel in 2Q; 29/05/2018 – T2 BIOSYSTEMS GETS FDA CLEARANCE TO MARKET T2BACTERIA PANEL; 19/04/2018 – DJ T2 Biosystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTOO); 17/05/2018 – T2 BIOSYSTEMS SAYS ON MAY 16, CO & SMC LTD ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT AMENDING CERTAIN SUPPLY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT. 10, 2014 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – T2 BIOSYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 04/04/2018 – T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards; 01/05/2018 – T2 Biosystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – T2 Biosystems: First FDA-cleared Test to Identify Sepsis-Causing Bacteria Direct From Whole Blood; 28/05/2018 – t2 biosystems, inc. | t2bacteria panel | K172708 | 05/24/2018 |; 28/03/2018 – Multiple New Studies Demonstrate T2 Biosystems’ Diagnostics Improve Detection of Sepsis Causing Pathogens Over Blood Culture-

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) stake by 58.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 30,995 shares as Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM)’s stock declined 21.50%. The Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 21,958 shares with $243,000 value, down from 52,953 last quarter. Evolution Petroleum Corp now has $210.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 139,593 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has risen 17.16% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. The company has market cap of $136.32 million. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens.

Analysts await Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.12 per share. EPM’s profit will be $4.94M for 10.67 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Evolution Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $7.62 million activity. $176,270 worth of stock was sold by Joe David on Monday, July 2. JVL Advisors – L.L.C. also sold $1.21M worth of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) shares.

