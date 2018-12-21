Analysts noticed Argentum (ARG)’s 24 hours drop of -3.26%

It was bad day for Argentum (ARG), as it declined by $-0.00131381119999999 or -3.26%, touching $0.03900377. Global Cryptocoin Experts believe that Argentum (ARG) is looking for the $0.042904147 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.114684841461996. The highest price was $0.0412208264 and lowest of $0.03900377 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0403175812. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, Argentum (ARG) tokens went up 59.66% from $0.02443 for coin. For 100 days ARG is down -0.09% from $0.03904. It traded at $0.1817 200 days ago. Argentum (ARG) has 10.69 million coins mined with the market cap $416,846. It has 64.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 11/06/2011. The Crypto ARG has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Argentum is another fast block time coin at 32 seconds. It is a scrypt proof of work coin with difficulty retargetting every 250 blocks. The name comes from the Latin for silver and the coin will have a 1.1% annual inflation after the hard coded total coin cap is reached. The block reward is random and the maximum block size is 10mb.