Analysts noticed Power Ledger (POWR)’s 24 hours step up of 1.19%

Power Ledger (POWR) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.000985211999999999 or 1.19% trading at $0.0840303735. According to Top Crypto Experts, Power Ledger (POWR) eyes $0.09243341085 target on the road to $0.219353919768449. POWR last traded at HuobiPro exchange. It had high of $0.0986443515 and low of $0.080294778 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0830451615.

Power Ledger (POWR) is down -9.03% in the last 30 days from $0.09237 per coin. Its down -36.63% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1326 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago POWR traded at $0.3317. POWR has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $84.03 million market cap. Power Ledger maximum coins available are 1000.00M. POWR uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 05/07/2017.

Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids.

POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permisson tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger’s ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.