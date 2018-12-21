SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:SOHU) had a decrease of 3.58% in short interest. SOHU’s SI was 2.73 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.58% from 2.83M shares previously. With 614,500 avg volume, 4 days are for SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s short sellers to cover SOHU’s short positions. The SI to SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares’s float is 9.66%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 275,973 shares traded. Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has declined 51.53% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHU News: 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com 1Q Loss/Shr $2.39; 02/04/2018 SOHU.COM – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DISSOLUTION OF CO AND ADOPTED PLAN OF COMPLETE LIQUIDATION AND DISSOLUTION OF CO; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Sohu; 16/05/2018 – SOHU.COM CHAIRMAN URGES HOLDERS VOTE FOR LIQUIDATION PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE ADDED IQ, EA, BILI, SOHU, SE IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC- QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOHU.COM INC. $ 2.39; 16/05/2018 – Sohu.com Inc. Chmn and CEO Issues Letter to Stockholders Regarding Special Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com Sees 2Q Rev $485M-$510M; 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $2.50; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Sohu

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report $0.41 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 10.81% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. CIVB’s profit would be $6.31 million giving it 10.51 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 10.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 57,445 shares traded or 38.38% up from the average. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 15.48% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $265.37 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 20.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers , mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $727.36 million. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties.