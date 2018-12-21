Analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $0.73 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 52.08% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. FMBH’s profit would be $11.17 million giving it 10.69 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -2.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 33,493 shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 11.84% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 72 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 79 sold and trimmed positions in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 100.97 million shares, up from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Select Medical Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 63 Increased: 46 New Position: 26.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Hospitals segment operates long term acute care hospitals and inpatient acute rehabilitative hospitals. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. This segment offers various medical services for the treatment of respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, non-healing wounds, cardiac disorders, renal disorders, and cancer.

Analysts await Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. SEM’s profit will be $28.43 million for 19.19 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Select Medical Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation for 530,405 shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Management owns 886,382 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 1.17% invested in the company for 1.44 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 514,467 shares.

The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 865,618 shares traded or 35.11% up from the average. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has risen 1.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 3.41, from 5.27 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 10 investors sold First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 4.41 million shares or 48.81% less from 8.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Banc Funds Limited Com has invested 0.17% in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Blackrock accumulated 626,900 shares. Systematic L P reported 28,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated Inc reported 5,412 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 0.15% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) or 69,876 shares. Bessemer Gp invested in 16,900 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co holds 148,100 shares. Lsv Asset reported 5,300 shares stake. Northern invested in 140,867 shares or 0% of the stock. 62,719 were reported by Endeavour Advsr. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 7,790 shares. Jacobs Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.63% stake. Vanguard has 458,277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $896 activity. Shares for $498,720 were bought by Westerhold Mary on Friday, June 22. 2,500 shares were sold by ALLENBAUGH LAUREL G, worth $100,900. On Friday, November 23 Dean Clay M bought $100,004 worth of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) or 2,821 shares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking services and products to commercial, retail, and agricultural clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $477.43 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, money market, and time deposits, as well as savings and NOW accounts. It has a 13.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, including infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.