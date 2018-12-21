Analysts See $0.92 EPS for Oshkosh (OSK); SLATE OFFICE REIT TR UNIT CANADA (SLTTF) SI Decreased By 78.82%

Analysts expect Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report $0.92 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. OSK’s profit would be $66.15M giving it 16.47 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, Oshkosh Corporation’s analysts see -48.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.61. About 1.11M shares traded or 16.23% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has declined 27.56% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85

SLATE OFFICE REIT TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had a decrease of 78.82% in short interest. SLTTF’s SI was 1,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 78.82% from 8,500 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 2 days are for SLATE OFFICE REIT TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:SLTTF)’s short sellers to cover SLTTF’s short positions. It closed at $5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Oshkosh had 7 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, December 10. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, August 17 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 5. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold Oshkosh Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.63 million shares or 1.82% less from 63.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street holds 0.01% or 2.44M shares in its portfolio. Stevens Management L P has invested 0.07% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 294,337 shares. Amer Gru Inc holds 148,612 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 97,248 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In owns 5,386 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 75,992 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 11,951 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.06% or 179,785 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 95,580 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 81,700 shares. Invesco has 1.04M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 26,657 shares. Davis R M reported 474,893 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. The companyÂ’s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and tele handlers for use in construction, agricultural, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. It has a 9.64 P/E ratio. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $633,028 activity. Schoner Tina R. bought $24,901 worth of stock. Nerenhausen Frank R. sold 10,000 shares worth $700,000.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Defense Stocks to Watch in December – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oshkosh Climbed 27.1% in November – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Army places $1.69 billion order with Oshkosh Corp. – Milwaukee Business Journal” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Oshkosh Corporation Honored as One of the Best Places to Work by Glassdoor for Second Consecutive Year – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Scott Black Buys 5 Stocks in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $375.79 million. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 38 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across North America's major population centres. It has a 6.67 P/E ratio. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.