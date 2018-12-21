Analysts See $1.06 EPS for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL); Universal Electronics (UEIC) Sentiment Is 1

Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.13, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 48 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 48 cut down and sold their equity positions in Universal Electronics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 11.46 million shares, down from 12.14 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Universal Electronics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 38 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report $1.06 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 24.71% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. WAL’s profit would be $112.20 million giving it 9.15 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s analysts see 0.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 1.41M shares traded or 85.91% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 31.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer

The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 101,651 shares traded or 10.36% up from the average. Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) has declined 39.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C

More notable recent Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Universal Electronics to Present at the 15th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Equinix, Universal Electronics, LHC Group, Cohbar, Amgen, and Aetna with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Electronics -31% on earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) CEO Paul Arling on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Electronics’ (UEIC) CEO Paul Arling on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2018.

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 78.33% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.6 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $1.79M for 47.79 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.71% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $336,569 activity.

Wellington Shields & Co. Llc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. for 95,717 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 144,700 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Engaged Capital Llc has 1.06% invested in the company for 191,810 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 2.31 million shares.

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and makes pre-programmed and universal wireless remote control products, audio-video accessories, software, and intelligent wireless automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company has market cap of $343.07 million. The firm offers universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It has a 56.48 P/E ratio. It also provides proprietary and standards RF sensors for residential security, safety, and automation applications; and audio-video accessories, as well as licenses intellectual property, including its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding firm for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Routeique is Newest Member of Blockchain in Transport Alliance – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Direxion Unveils Four Leveraged Consumer ETFs – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Wal-Mart battling Kroger â€¦ in China – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Shorting Amazon (AMZN) Stock Still Makes Sense – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Today’s Pickup: Shopping Season Off To A Good Start As U.S. Consumers Look To Spend – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $547,543 activity. $592,264 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares were bought by Vecchione Kenneth. GIBBONS DALE bought $119,050 worth of stock. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $263,880 was sold by SNYDER DONALD D. The insider Patriarca Michael bought $100,109.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold Western Alliance Bancorporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 86.60 million shares or 2.25% more from 84.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 325,146 were accumulated by Rothschild & Asset Us. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Co reported 96,533 shares. Kennedy Cap Management stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Usa Financial Portformulas holds 9,937 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Earnest Partners has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Palouse Cap Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 4,076 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated owns 30,650 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited owns 4,780 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc reported 131,359 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Company Limited Company reported 950 shares. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 13,154 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 831 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 579,828 shares.