Analysts See $2.88 EPS for Raytheon Company (RTN); Granite Construction Has 1.13 Sentiment

Granite Construction Inc (GVA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.91, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 114 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 101 reduced and sold stakes in Granite Construction Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 42.61 million shares, up from 41.34 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Granite Construction Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 63 Increased: 78 New Position: 36.

Analysts expect Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report $2.88 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.85 EPS change or 41.87% from last quarter’s $2.03 EPS. RTN’s profit would be $819.58M giving it 13.71 P/E if the $2.88 EPS is correct. After having $2.25 EPS previously, Raytheon Company’s analysts see 28.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $157.95. About 2.90M shares traded or 46.60% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It has a 24.34 P/E ratio. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 408,910 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has declined 33.41% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Granite Appoints Michael W. Barker as Vice President and Corporate Controller – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Granite Subsidiary Awarded $46 Million Shared Use Path Project in Chicago – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Granite Construction +13% following favorable California vote – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Constructions jumps +7% post Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 48.61% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GVA’s profit will be $50.17M for 9.25 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.65% negative EPS growth.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 7.64% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated for 400,654 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 344,038 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Den Berg Management I Inc has 2.54% invested in the company for 521,933 shares. The California-based Hcsf Management Llc has invested 2.48% in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc, a New York-based fund reported 267,009 shares.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.95 billion. It operates through five divisions: Integrated Defense Systems ; Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. It has a 18.43 P/E ratio. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Buy Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Integrated Defense Systems Secures $114M Contract from US Navy for SPY-6 Integration and Support – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon wins $568 million US defense contract: Pentagon – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 3,299 shares worth $657,854.