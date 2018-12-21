Ancora Advisors Has Lifted Eaton Plc (ETN) Position; Casella Waste Systems (CWST)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.21, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 64 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 61 sold and decreased their stock positions in Casella Waste Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 33.46 million shares, down from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Casella Waste Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 49 Increased: 39 New Position: 25.

The stock decreased 4.66% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 196,387 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) has risen 41.19% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for 238,407 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 595,828 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Venator Capital Management Ltd. has 1.56% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Management Llc has invested 1.35% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 458,773 shares.

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Settlement of Southbridge Litigation – GlobeNewswire" on December 03, 2018

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CWST’s profit will be $6.44 million for 42.95 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services firm in the northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other divisions. It has a 27.86 P/E ratio. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

