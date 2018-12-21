SEKISUI CHEM CO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SKSUF) had a decrease of 46.58% in short interest. SKSUF’s SI was 1.13M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 46.58% from 2.11M shares previously. It closed at $16.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 32.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 6,491 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Anderson Hoagland & Co holds 13,462 shares with $3.07M value, down from 19,953 last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $49.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $192.06. About 1 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products , and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.08 billion. The Company’s Housing division offers steel frame modular housing, wooden frame modular housing, and building lots. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. This division is also involved in the refurbishing, circulation of secondhand housing, and apartment leasing and management businesses; and provision of elderly housing with supportive services, and interior/exterior decoration services.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93 million for 84.24 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Indiana-based Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 88 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated stated it has 214,469 shares. Psagot House Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2,570 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 957 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 1,314 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fundsmith Llp holds 4.09M shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Saturna, a Washington-based fund reported 467,684 shares. 55,118 are owned by Jane Street Grp Lc. Virtu Financial Ltd reported 2,510 shares. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 20,987 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Aqr Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1.39M shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intuit had 17 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 26. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, September 28. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 28 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 24. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $265 target in Thursday, October 4 report. Credit Suisse maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, August 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $230 target.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $192.64 million activity. 3,651 shares valued at $808,851 were sold by STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE on Friday, September 21. 100,000 shares valued at $21.17 million were sold by COOK SCOTT D on Monday, August 27. Johnson Gregory N also sold $1.01 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares. SMITH BRAD D sold $57.90 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, September 14. On Thursday, August 30 FLOURNOY MARK J sold $2.03M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 9,292 shares. The insider Goodarzi Sasan K sold 85,835 shares worth $16.89 million. $979,360 worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were sold by POWELL DENNIS D.