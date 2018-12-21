Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 45.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06M, down from 65,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 78.19M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 05/05/2018 – DJ Private Bancorp of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBAM); 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 43.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,957 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $576,000, down from 5,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $177.22. About 434,975 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has declined 3.53% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 5.18% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.51 per share. WAT’s profit will be $199.97 million for 16.78 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold WAT shares while 198 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 67.26 million shares or 4.26% less from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 111,215 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 817 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 22,996 shares. Stevens Cap Lp accumulated 22,087 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 19,585 shares. Blackrock holds 0.05% or 5.61 million shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 189,468 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 1,113 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blair William & Comm Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,130 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 3,730 shares. Fenimore Asset Management accumulated 288,133 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 16,212 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). North Star Asset Management holds 0.45% or 28,916 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on October 23, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 12, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.24 million activity. On Friday, November 16 KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A sold $1.60 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 8,000 shares. Another trade for 1,131 shares valued at $214,358 was made by Harrington Michael C on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $762,480 was made by Rae Elizabeth B on Monday, August 27. Kelly Terrence P sold $4.00 million worth of stock.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $714.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods (NYSE:EPD) by 12,337 shares to 392,421 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 87,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Among 19 analysts covering Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Waters Corporation had 75 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. Mizuho maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) rating on Wednesday, July 29. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $125 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of WAT in report on Tuesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 24. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Robert W. Baird. Zacks upgraded Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, August 26 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 25 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, July 27 with “Equalweight” rating. Goldman Sachs initiated Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) rating on Tuesday, September 26. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $180.0 target.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 13 by BMO Capital Markets. Standpoint Research downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Thursday, December 1 to “Hold” rating. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3400 target in Monday, April 16 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $24.0 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 11. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, February 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Wednesday, January 20.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.24 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: Bulls Vs. Bears – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America shakes up management roles – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Union Fincl Bank holds 201,673 shares. 3.35M are owned by Smead Cap Management Inc. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.17% or 79,621 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Com reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eastern Retail Bank reported 622,706 shares stake. Tcw Inc holds 23,640 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt holds 12,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 11,608 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Greatmark Ptnrs holds 2.42% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 260,578 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 0.31% or 43,186 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 32,676 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Rand Wealth Limited Liability has 0.48% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 146,596 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc invested in 19,624 shares. Hudock Capital Grp invested in 0.23% or 20,287 shares.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 8,200 shares to 28,700 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.