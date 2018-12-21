Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 0.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 1,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.38M, down from 153,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $400.64. About 428,391 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 81.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 8,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,178 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48 million, up from 10,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 6.78 million shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 31. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 30 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 21 by Societe Generale. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 11 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, October 3 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, November 30 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Coastline Trust accumulated 15,680 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp has 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il stated it has 18,963 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Laffer Investments has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northstar Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 91,487 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 1,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Commercial Bank & Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Asset Strategies owns 5,251 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Salient Trust Lta stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Andra Ap reported 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Barrett Asset Lc reported 13,440 shares stake. Amg Natl Trust Commercial Bank reported 74,192 shares stake. Cullen Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 2.23% or 742,860 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney reported 808 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 0.01% or 235 shares.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $647.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 9,511 shares to 1,633 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 72,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,665 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $457.06 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 2.24% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.34 per share. CMG’s profit will be $36.40M for 76.46 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.75% more from 23.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,095 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 8,262 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 2,350 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 4,700 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc accumulated 0.58% or 25,600 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.03% or 11,947 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.25% or 14,778 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,645 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 225,230 shares stake. Fernwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation holds 792,000 shares. 523 were accumulated by Advisor Prtnrs Lc. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Massachusetts Fincl Commerce Ma has 152,802 shares. Ima Wealth holds 1% or 5,606 shares.

