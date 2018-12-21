Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 76.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 179,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.26M, down from 233,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 1.92M shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (MIDD) by 17.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 12,978 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68 million, down from 15,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.21. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has declined 12.98% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.68 in 2018Q2.

Among 10 analysts covering Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.48 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $91.03 million for 15.68 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $13.56 million activity.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.50 earnings per share, down 177.78% or $0.32 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.