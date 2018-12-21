Transunion (NYSE:TRU) had an increase of 31.12% in short interest. TRU’s SI was 5.63 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 31.12% from 4.29 million shares previously. With 1.84 million avg volume, 3 days are for Transunion (NYSE:TRU)’s short sellers to cover TRU’s short positions. The SI to Transunion’s float is 3.24%. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 411,005 shares traded. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has risen 11.12% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TRU News: 20/04/2018 – GTCR REPORTS SALE OF CALLCREDIT TO TRANSUNION; 16/05/2018 – Percentage of Consumers Shopping for Personal Auto Insurance Reaches Four-Year Low; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Trans Union’s Outlook To Negative: Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION: PACT TO BUY CALLCREDIT; 29/05/2018 – DefaultRisklndex.com Data Shows Mortgage Originations Volumes Decreased from Previous Quarter with Slight Decline in Risk-Taking Consumption Overall; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION SEES FY REV. $2.17B TO $2.19B, EST. $2.13B; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $203M; 06/03/2018 – TRANSUNION – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 8; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $534 MILLION AND $539 MILLION

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 0.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc acquired 25,850 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 9.29%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 17.36 million shares with $944.17 million value, up from 17.34M last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $22.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 1.73 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 1.98% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VTR shares while 187 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 288.68 million shares or 0.58% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Provise Mngmt Group Ltd Liability holds 35,891 shares. Asset One holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1.32 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 62,559 shares. 48,067 are owned by Stock Yards Natl Bank And Tru Co. M&T Natl Bank Corporation holds 62,116 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.08% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). California State Teachers Retirement reported 611,932 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.08% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 71,535 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 314,250 shares. 82 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 9,130 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 48,437 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% or 65,047 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co invested in 9,857 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 4 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $59 target in Friday, November 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Bank of America.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.24 million activity. RINEY T RICHARD sold $1.02M worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Thursday, December 6. CAFARO DEBRA A also sold $1.79 million worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Tuesday, July 3. Cobb John D. also sold $650,000 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Thursday, December 6.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company has market cap of $9.94 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 24.4 P/E ratio. Information Services , International, and Consumer Interactive.