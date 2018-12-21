Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,401 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61M, down from 23,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $153.65. About 43.83 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 85.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 74,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06 million, down from 87,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.11. About 33.93 million shares traded or 29.11% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Mark Zuckerberg expected to address Facebook employees about Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Friday; 18/04/2018 – Facebook hires chip designers as focus shifts to AI; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been conducting market research to determine whether an ad-free subscription-based version woul; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Challenge: Promoting Data Tools, Post-Cambridge Analytica; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO – HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SINCE FEB. 2017; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election; 02/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Has a Message: Facebook Will Keep Building; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Lc owns 29,378 shares for 4.21% of their portfolio. Aull Monroe Mngmt holds 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 931 shares. Wills Fincl accumulated 33,921 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 450,529 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Family Firm invested in 0.72% or 8,824 shares. Moreover, Glynn Limited Liability Com has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lloyds Bk Group Pcl owns 182 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Co reported 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Finance National Bank owns 63,058 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. 49,086 are owned by Cadinha Ltd Liability Com. Suffolk Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 3.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc reported 65,396 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors LP accumulated 0.67% or 21,594 shares. 172,154 were reported by Cookson Peirce & Company. Ifrah Fincl Service Inc owns 24,313 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.10 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Choate Inv Advsrs has 3,860 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Lc holds 42,259 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Services Advsr has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cypress Funds Limited stated it has 6.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 92,300 shares. Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 17,682 shares. Axiom Intl Invsts Limited Company De stated it has 3.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Da Davidson reported 0.22% stake. 30,376 are owned by Envestnet Asset. Centurylink Mgmt Comm invested in 1.2% or 20,362 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aimz Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,916 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department invested in 31,436 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company reported 1.26 million shares.

