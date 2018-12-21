Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 24,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.49M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $788.60 million, down from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.08M shares traded or 138.33% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 4.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 15,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,057 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.77M, down from 371,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $151.41. About 1.87M shares traded or 65.13% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 70.24% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $13,559 activity. TRAVIS NIGEL bought $199,625 worth of stock or 1,250 shares.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 49.35% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.77 per share. AAP’s profit will be $83.82M for 32.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold AAP shares while 145 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 68.98 million shares or 4.84% less from 72.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 644,385 were reported by Champlain Invest Prns Ltd Llc. Bp Public Limited Co invested 0.15% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Com Savings Bank holds 0% or 1,972 shares. Par Cap has invested 0.35% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cap Fund Management invested in 148,814 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 311 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg stated it has 234,580 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Guggenheim Ltd owns 21,665 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc holds 286,444 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 438,956 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,081 shares to 324,765 shares, valued at $49.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 60,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 29 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Advance Auto Parts Inc. had 122 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the shares of AAP in report on Tuesday, September 12 to “Sell” rating. UBS maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, February 12. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight” on Monday, August 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100.0 target in Sunday, October 22 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 17. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Monday, May 29. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $120 target.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E had sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98M.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $10.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.46M shares to 14.93M shares, valued at $900.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.76M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedgewood Inc Pa reported 1,961 shares. Foster And Motley reported 3.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fund Evaluation Gru Incorporated Limited Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,305 shares. Family Firm Inc holds 8,824 shares. The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 2.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tru Investment Advisors, a Indiana-based fund reported 27,832 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Dept owns 76,410 shares. Hikari Tsushin owns 7,975 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2.48% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,595 shares. Fundx Investment Gru Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mngmt has 2.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc owns 223,271 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.