Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 42.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 2,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,880 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $706,000, down from 6,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.87. About 561,373 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 1,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,167 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 11,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $723.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $152.48. About 47.26M shares traded or 18.45% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Martin Marietta: An Infrastructure Play On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “First Eagle Comments on Martin Marietta Materials – GuruFocus.com” published on December 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “First Eagle Fund of America 3rd Quarter Shareholder Letter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold MLM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 62.57 million shares or 2.68% more from 60.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has "Buy" rating given on Monday, February 12 by SunTrust.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $649,918 activity. On Monday, July 30 ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR bought $710,045 worth of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 3,500 shares. 1,000 shares were bought by KORALESKI JOHN J, worth $174,070 on Friday, December 14.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 3.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MLM’s profit will be $113.51M for 22.91 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.49% negative EPS growth.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 19,008 shares to 211,941 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Analyst Is Betting on Apple’s Services Business – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Warren Buffett Adding To Apple Under $175? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Unlocking A Tremendous Captive Market (Mark Hibben) – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Apple Stock Drops as Qualcomm Wins iPhone Sales Ban in Germany – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Doubling Of Services Revenue To $100 Billion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.