Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 2,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,647 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.40 million, down from 13,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $742.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $156.53. About 21.41 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 38.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 130,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 467,494 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.45M, up from 337,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 1.54M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 29.30% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.08, from 2.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MTDR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 100.27 million shares or 1.52% less from 101.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street stated it has 5.57M shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 17,383 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 11,920 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Millrace Asset Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,197 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd holds 0.04% or 34,793 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 500 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com reported 36,169 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 130,774 shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 449,198 shares. Vanguard reported 9.53 million shares stake. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Bb&T has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Bessemer Gp has 678 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 26 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Matador Resources had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 12. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich on Wednesday, September 16 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, November 6. Raymond James initiated the shares of MTDR in report on Tuesday, January 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Accumulate” rating given on Wednesday, September 21 by KLR Group. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of MTDR in report on Friday, December 7 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, November 8. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 11.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 25 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.08 million activity. POSNER DAVID M. also bought $49,442 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Thursday, November 29. Shares for $22,270 were bought by Hairford Matthew V. $22,030 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Adams Craig N. Baty Robert Gaines bought 819 shares worth $19,951. Shares for $41,320 were bought by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, December 10. 1,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $22,330 were bought by Goodwin Billy E.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 17,412 shares to 201,808 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,468 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patriot Wealth Mngmt Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 120,020 shares. Conning has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Susquehanna Int Gp Llp holds 0.09% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Inv Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,923 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Dodge And Cox owns 15,000 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Llc holds 65,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Decatur Cap Mgmt owns 154,566 shares. Hayek Kallen has invested 5.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Llc has invested 6.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zwj Invest Counsel holds 1.96% or 106,516 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Grp Inc Inc has invested 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiera Capital Corp stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,595 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Com Oh holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,117 shares.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72 million and $124.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 102,110 shares to 218,050 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, October 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, August 2. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Monday, May 21. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20300 target in Friday, April 20 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 21 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 26 with “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 2. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $208 target.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.