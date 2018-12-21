Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 1,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,073 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.50M, down from 12,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.35M shares traded or 139.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Praxair Inc (PX) by 14.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 68,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.04 million, down from 80,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Praxair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.37M shares traded or 1433.08% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 26/04/2018 – Praxair 1Q Net $462M; 22/05/2018 – Axcelis Announces Multiple Orders For ‘Purion M’ lmplanter From Leading Power Device Manufacturers; 03/05/2018 – Linde says could talk to Praxair on threshold for sell-offs; 24/04/2018 – Praxair Will Build, Own and Operate Several Hydrogen Plants and Air Separation Units That Will Supply the Gases to Meet Samsung’s Growing Semiconductor Demands; 26/04/2018 – Praxair Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – PRAXAIR SIGNS LONG-TERM PACT WITH SAMSUNG TO SUPPLY WORLD-SCALE; 08/03/2018 – LINDE LING.DE CEO SAYS EXPECTS THAT HEALTHCARE AND ENGINEERING WILL REMAIN WITHIN THE COMPANY AFTER PRAXAIR MERGER; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 25/04/2018 – LINDE LINDE, PRAXAIR INTEND CASH MERGER SQUEEZE OUT FOR LINDE; 26/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – CONTINUED PROGRESS ON MERGER WITH LINDE AG

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust North (EMLP) by 15,875 shares to 370,838 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Diversified Return by 8,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Int’l Real Estate Etf (RWX).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 7 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, August 7. As per Thursday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Monday, May 21. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 13, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, July 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, September 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 14 by Loop Capital Markets.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, July 9 WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 15,652 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Natl Bank has 63,058 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Smith Moore holds 38,241 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Farmers Trust accumulated 49,635 shares. Raymond James Advsrs reported 2.36% stake. Investors has invested 0.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sei Invests Com holds 963,884 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Amg Tru Natl Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Qci Asset Management owns 121,446 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 56,256 shares. Jag Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avalon Global Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 48,500 shares. 197,812 were reported by First American Comml Bank. Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 399,740 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Llc accumulated 26,150 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp accumulated 6.69% or 144,461 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Praxair (NYSE:PX), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Praxair had 59 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by CLSA on Thursday, December 22 to “Underperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, December 19. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 17. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, October 27. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global on Wednesday, January 31 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Monday, November 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, January 27, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $163 target in Tuesday, April 10 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 23 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold PX shares while 302 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 226 raised stakes. 200.17 million shares or 14.76% less from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 16,499 shares in its portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Company holds 6,683 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc has invested 0.15% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Meiji Yasuda Life reported 5,420 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na invested in 282 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt stated it has 1,105 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 3,315 shares. Trust Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.17% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). 13,000 were accumulated by Westport Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 31 shares. Patten Gp Inc reported 0.36% stake. South State reported 0.03% stake. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) accumulated 2,717 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 0.08% stake. Tradition Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 11,687 shares or 0.49% of the stock.