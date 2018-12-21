Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 80.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 3,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 842 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74,000, down from 4,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $92.55. About 1.07 million shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 7.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK)

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 484.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 44,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 83.02M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America profitability boosted by tax cuts and higher rates; 26/03/2018 – BofA-Merrill Lynch To Pay Record Settlement for “Masking” Trades — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: REDEMPTION OF SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 25/05/2018 – D.C. airport bonds to lead holiday week in U.S. muni market; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold AWK shares while 192 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 139.95 million shares or 3.96% less from 145.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 86,608 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management reported 35,547 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 1,132 shares. Carlson Lp holds 370,170 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.41% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 11,320 shares. 17,854 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt. Btc Capital Mgmt has 0.85% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Barnett & invested in 0.24% or 5,900 shares. Fmr Limited accumulated 0% or 71,475 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited reported 0.06% stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,162 shares. Arga Invest Management Lp has invested 0.33% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 145,735 are owned by Putnam Fl Mngmt. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 19,516 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 50,686 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $274.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 11,921 shares to 76,692 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Among 14 analysts covering American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Water Works had 38 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 20 by Janney Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 22 by Bank of America. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 16 by Janney Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) on Friday, August 25 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird initiated American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) on Friday, October 14 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 29 by Robert W. Baird. Guggenheim downgraded American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) on Tuesday, January 2 to “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) on Wednesday, December 12 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AWK’s profit will be $124.61 million for 33.53 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $2.37 million activity. 10,520 shares valued at $924,339 were sold by Warnock Loyd A on Thursday, August 30. $98,901 worth of stock was sold by Kennedy Melanie M on Wednesday, August 15. 96 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) shares with value of $8,823 were bought by STORY SUSAN N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fil holds 5.85 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability owns 7,269 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connable Office holds 218,680 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv owns 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4,226 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assocs Inc holds 1.32% or 4.83M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 211,099 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 231,159 shares. Graham Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 111,235 shares stake. Brandes Invest Ltd Partnership has 2.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.57M shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wills Grp Inc has 7,710 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ledyard Commercial Bank stated it has 25,032 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Board holds 629,094 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Us Bank De stated it has 0.53% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cumberland Prtn Limited reported 620,257 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 24 by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28.5 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Monday, May 16. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 8 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28.0 target in Friday, October 13 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 16 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 17. Bernstein upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, September 1 to “Buy” rating. Standpoint Research downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Thursday, December 1 to “Hold” rating.