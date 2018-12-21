Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 96.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 1.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.00% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 63,456 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $447,000, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 409,855 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 11.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK)

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 145.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 45,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,867 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.39M, up from 31,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 12.54M shares traded or 38.20% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 16 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by HSBC. The firm earned “Sector Weight” rating on Friday, October 14 by Pacific Crest. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 13 by HSBC. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Monday, July 2 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 18 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 13 by Susquehanna. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, April 19. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 10 by J.P. Morgan.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,955 shares to 57,534 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,973 shares, and cut its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.41, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 15.25 million shares or 4.17% less from 15.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 15,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 91,977 shares. Monarch Asset Management Lc has 80,975 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Paw Cap has 3.44% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 224,094 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 29,379 shares. Vanguard Grp has 1.79M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Domini Impact Invs Lc has invested 1.87% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Thomson Horstmann And Bryant has 0.92% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 1.06 million shares. 104,638 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Mellon. 800 were reported by Reilly Advsr Limited Liability. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6,590 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 35,600 shares. State Street stated it has 561,650 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd owns 15,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mitek Systems had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, October 4. The rating was initiated by National Securities on Friday, March 9 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, November 27. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, January 25. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 28 by Benchmark. The stock of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Northland Capital. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9.5000 target in Friday, June 9 report. The rating was initiated by Benchmark on Friday, January 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 23.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $255.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 1.17M shares to 5.60M shares, valued at $5.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 121,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).