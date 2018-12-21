Arclight Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 27.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arclight Capital Partners Llc sold 12.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 31.24M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $526.06M, down from 43.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arclight Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 689,261 shares traded or 17.12% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 8.10% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 115.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 12,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,699 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.33 million, up from 10,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $88.91. About 4.97 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Medtronic had 103 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research given on Wednesday, June 1. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, December 12. On Wednesday, June 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. Nomura initiated Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, March 17 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, March 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, May 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by IBC on Monday, May 29 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, October 9 by Leerink Swann.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 55,073 are owned by Atlanta Mngmt Communication L L C. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,094 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 6.64 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 648,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 251,758 were reported by Utah Retirement System. Bluefin Trading Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or reported 50,775 shares stake. Sabal holds 320,481 shares. Cue Fincl Grp accumulated 3,654 shares. Da Davidson Communications holds 0.18% or 101,039 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc reported 20,915 shares stake. Boston Family Office Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 8,698 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.65% or 64,071 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp & Trust accumulated 1,165 shares.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $370.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,382 shares to 25,745 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

