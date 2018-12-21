Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 158.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 46,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 76,526 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.17M, up from 29,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 153,595 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has risen 64.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION GETS EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHRS; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Arclight Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 27.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arclight Capital Partners Llc sold 12.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 31.24M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $526.06 million, down from 43.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arclight Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 100,838 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 8.10% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.10, from 3.38 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold HLF shares while 69 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 137.27 million shares or 47.88% less from 263.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Herbalife had 25 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy” on Thursday, August 3. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Tuesday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Wednesday, November 4. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. Pivotal Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. Zacks upgraded the shares of HLF in report on Friday, August 7 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy”. Vetr downgraded Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) on Monday, August 31 to “Buy” rating.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 53,608 shares to 7,053 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 29,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,832 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $108.30M for 13.67 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.