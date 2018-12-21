Ardor (ARDR) fell to $0.052339515 for a day

It was bad day for Ardor (ARDR), as it declined by $-0.00205253 or -3.77%, touching $0.052339515. Top Crypto Experts believe that Ardor (ARDR) is looking for the $0.0575734665 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.155632586842936. The highest price was $0.0555825124 and lowest of $0.0519700596 for December 20-21. The open was $0.054392045. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, Ardor (ARDR) tokens went down -16.58% from $0.06274 for coin. For 100 days ARDR is down -42.69% from $0.09132. It traded at $0.2374 200 days ago. Ardor (ARDR) has 999.00 million coins mined with the market cap $52.29 million. It has 1000.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 13/10/2016. The Crypto ARDR has PoS proof type and operates under algorithm.

Ardor is a “full blockchain-as-a-service” (Full BaaS) multi-chain platform that evolved from the time-tested Nxt blockchain. The mainnet went live on 01 January 2018. The unique parent-child chain architecture of Ardor, with a single security chain providing energy-efficient proof of stake consensus for multiple transactional “child chains,” enables three fundamental advantages – reduced blockchain bloat, increased scalability, and the ability to launch and host ready-to-use interconnected blockchains.

ARDR tokens are used to secure the network through a process called, “forging.” Since all tokens have been distributed and the supply will never increase, “forging” nodes are rewarded from the transaction fees in each block of transactions.

The advanced features and functionality available on Nxt were implemented on the public and permissionless Ignis child chain – along with new features such as lightweight contracts, account and asset controls, and composite phased transactions. Businesses can launch dApps and services using the features available on Ignis such as issuing and trading digital assets, launching voting systems, and leveraging distributed cloud storage.

Alternatively, businesses and developers can pick from these features, launch their own child chain, and simply plug into the security provided by the decentralized Ardor parent chain’s network using the innovative “bundler” system. Bundlers are nodes that collect transaction fees in the native child chain token, while paying with ARDR tokens to send the child chain transactions for validation on the parent chain. Five custom bundler templates are built-in to the platform to enable app and child chain owners to sponsor the transaction fees for only their intended end-users, eliminating the need for users to directly interface with the blockchain.