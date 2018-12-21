Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) formed double top with $13.88 target or 6.00% above today’s $13.09 share price. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has $373.63 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 198,754 shares traded or 63.20% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 4.87% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C

SINO-OCEAN LAND ORDINARY SHARES HONG-KO (OTCMKTS:SIOLF) had a decrease of 2.32% in short interest. SIOLF’s SI was 4.44M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.32% from 4.54 million shares previously. It closed at $0.805 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.13 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares while 30 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.51 million shares or 0.98% more from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). 783,978 are held by Acadian Asset Lc. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 166,245 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Rech has 0.94% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 230,000 shares. Art Advsrs Lc stated it has 11,647 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 12,695 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And owns 1,622 shares. Alliancebernstein L P invested in 280,073 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company holds 0% or 172,500 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 90,024 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership invested in 40,102 shares. Us Bankshares De invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 11,865 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE).

Since December 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $193,784 activity. On Wednesday, December 12 Henderson James Alan sold $193,784 worth of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) or 13,618 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ares Commercial Real had 5 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 23 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, October 24. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Monday, July 30 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 21.