Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Entergy Corp (ETR) stake by 19.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 8,075 shares as Entergy Corp (ETR)’s stock rose 4.65%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 33,525 shares with $2.72M value, down from 41,600 last quarter. Entergy Corp now has $16.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 426,024 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 6.51% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

TAPINATOR INC NEW (OTCMKTS:TAPM) had an increase of 539.81% in short interest. TAPM’s SI was 65,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 539.81% from 10,300 shares previously. With 415,200 avg volume, 0 days are for TAPINATOR INC NEW (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s short sellers to cover TAPM’s short positions. It closed at $0.0248 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tapinator, Inc. designs, develops, publishes, monetizes, and markets mobile games and applications for the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company has market cap of $2.37 million. It owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 200 mobile gaming titles primarily within the simulation, arcade, role playing, casino, and sports genres. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. ETR’s profit will be $103.38 million for 39.94 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.77 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold ETR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 154.90 million shares or 1.53% less from 157.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Heartland Advsrs accumulated 125,690 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 131,638 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.11% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 142,089 shares. Bp Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 585,800 shares. 585 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Element Mngmt Limited Com reported 36,528 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisor Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 73,467 shares. Hexavest holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 753,960 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Engineers Gate Manager Lp, a New York-based fund reported 72,599 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 17,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 21,291 shares.

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 31,605 shares to 2.59M valued at $119.36 million in 2018Q3. It also upped American International Group (NYSE:AIG) stake by 11,350 shares and now owns 93,099 shares. Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) was raised too.

