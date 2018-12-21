Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 2.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 40,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $127.79M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 2.10 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 13.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 11,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,099 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.96 million, up from 81,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 9.62M shares traded or 19.16% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Sol Mgmt has 0.39% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Finemark Natl Bank accumulated 0.07% or 21,383 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 47 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset holds 35,882 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 294,281 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 284 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 234,851 are owned by Prudential Plc. Comerica Commercial Bank has 510,158 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 89,180 shares. Ironwood Fincl Lc owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Narwhal Cap Mgmt reported 1.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Estabrook Capital Management holds 130 shares. Hartford Investment Management invested in 0.17% or 110,453 shares.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $712.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,250 shares to 32,600 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 382,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,916 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 7.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.55 per share. OMC’s profit will be $372.02 million for 10.88 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold OMC shares while 234 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 226.63 million shares or 1.94% less from 231.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 123,237 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management owns 3,946 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America owns 628 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 1,637 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 28,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has 1,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 60,496 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Pennsylvania Trust reported 52,831 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 218,242 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Inc has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Security Trust reported 19,037 shares. 3.30M are owned by Schroder Invest Mngmt. Int Value Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 518,185 shares or 0.97% of the stock.