Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 58.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 30,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,777 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $246,000, down from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 182.35 million shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Retail AI Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About 2019 Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – As GE Retools, a $230 Billion Fund Eyes Broader Ties as Partner; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 13,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 178,037 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.51 million, down from 191,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 26.90 million shares traded or 46.09% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Oppenheimer. UBS upgraded the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, October 31 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 28 by Tigress Financial. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 14. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 21 by Oppenheimer. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 14 report. JP Morgan maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Tuesday, March 13. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $11 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, October 23 to “Underweight” rating.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.33 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER. 60,000 shares valued at $499,200 were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14.

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70 million and $229.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 7,346 shares to 40,054 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Prn) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Garrison Bradford Associates, a New York-based fund reported 17,780 shares. Mawer Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10,000 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability holds 92.65M shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Com reported 16,289 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Llc holds 9,571 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Gp Inc reported 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cap World Invsts invested in 0.03% or 12.17M shares. Pension Service holds 7.74M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fragasso Group Inc stated it has 13,094 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp reported 0.01% stake. Hudock Capital Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,140 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hl Financial Service Lc invested 0.75% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). South Dakota Inv Council invested in 1.72M shares or 0.42% of the stock.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6,500 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corporation by 20,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 993,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, July 20 to “Perform”. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 15 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 25 by SunTrust. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Monday, October 24. The company was maintained on Monday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, November 20 to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Monday, September 7. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested 1.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Everett Harris And Company Ca holds 86,542 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sit Investment Assocs, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. 73,898 were reported by Town Country Bancorp Co Dba First Bankers Co. Boston Family Office Limited Company reported 174,397 shares stake. Beacon Finance Group Inc reported 126,919 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Stellar Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.34% or 9,788 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 78,259 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Leavell Invest Management holds 57,777 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 40,048 shares. Mount Vernon Md accumulated 21,237 shares. M&T Bankshares accumulated 0.42% or 1.56M shares. The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Fincl Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Family Firm Inc reported 0.1% stake.