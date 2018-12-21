Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 66.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 28,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $438,000, down from 43,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 7.03M shares traded or 60.07% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 2.85% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – Securematics Named 2017 an Americas Distributor of the Year by Juniper Networks; 05/03/2018 Juniper Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 6; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 23/03/2018 – JUNIPER NETWORKS NAMES MANOJ LEELANIVAS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for May 2018; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 240.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 48,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 68,107 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.86M, up from 19,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.43M shares traded or 74.56% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $867.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductormanufacturing Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 15,549 shares to 8,155 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,878 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 419,987 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,182 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Gruss & Com Inc has 0.84% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,000 shares. Mai Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 20,238 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 3,825 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 29.17 million shares. Bessemer holds 0.01% or 33,095 shares. Cidel Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 9,437 shares. Lafayette Invs holds 0.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 18,815 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,816 shares. 4,412 are owned by Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 231,448 shares. Ghp Advsr stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tremblant Capital Group Inc has 224,273 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, November 10 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, October 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 3 by Zacks. On Friday, January 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 24 report. As per Friday, August 28, the company rating was downgraded by Vetr. UBS maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, October 30. UBS has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by Piper Jaffray.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. Shares for $8.78M were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G on Friday, August 24. BREWER ROSALIND G bought 5,000 shares worth $270,200.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $151.86M for 14.90 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 17,897 shares to 494,950 shares, valued at $39.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 53,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Among 36 analysts covering Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), 9 have Buy rating, 8 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Juniper Networks Inc. had 108 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) rating on Thursday, October 12. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $27.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, July 6. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 15 by Standpoint Research. On Wednesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy” on Monday, January 18. As per Tuesday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 17 to “Underweight”. Needham maintained Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on Thursday, October 12 with “Hold” rating.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $4.71 million activity. Athreya Anand sold $3.36 million worth of stock. rahim rami sold $488,676 worth of stock.