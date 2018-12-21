City Holding Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 57.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 41,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,688 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $346,000, down from 72,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 102.10 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 04/04/2018 – POLAND’S ENERGA SAYS PICKS GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – GE Stands by Profit Forecast, Brushing Off Worries (Correct); 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F

Aristotle Fund Lp increased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 7.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp bought 515,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.34M, up from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 16.80M shares traded or 219.76% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 12.69% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Insider Buying In Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Sends Stock Ripping Higher – Benzinga” on June 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Office Depot (ODP) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Office Depot to buy back $100M in stock – South Florida Business Journal” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Office Depot (ODP) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Office Depot had 22 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4.50 target in Friday, October 28 report. As per Wednesday, May 11, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained the shares of ODP in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 4 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Tuesday, December 8. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of ODP in report on Wednesday, February 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, September 8. On Tuesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of ODP in report on Wednesday, October 4 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.49, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold ODP shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 482.96 million shares or 2.15% less from 493.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Community Natl Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 597 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Johnson Gp holds 5,000 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). M Hldg Secs invested 0.04% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 703,253 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 219,143 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested in 0% or 176,000 shares. Prudential has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 10.97 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $2.49M. DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, November 14.

