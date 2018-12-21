Artal Group Sa Has Lifted Xencor (XNCR) Stake By $3.80 Million; Cree, Inc. (CREE) Had 3 Bulls

Artal Group Sa increased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa acquired 100,000 shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock declined 6.50%. The Artal Group Sa holds 500,000 shares with $19.49 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $1.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 166,410 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 68.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.55% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Among 7 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Cree had 11 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, October 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 9 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 15. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Roth Capital. JP Morgan downgraded Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) on Friday, November 30 to “Underweight” rating. See Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) latest ratings:

30/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight New Target: $35 Downgrade

13/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $55 Initiates Coverage On

09/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $58 Upgrade

17/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $44 New Target: $40 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $58 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

28/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $47 Initiates Coverage On

15/08/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $61 New Target: $60 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Initiates Coverage On

19/07/2018 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral New Target: $44 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Cree, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.56 million shares or 4.72% more from 101.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2,408 shares. Federated Pa holds 110,021 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 15,516 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited owns 498,847 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 20,681 shares. Banbury holds 6.79% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 675,849 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 41,124 shares. Connecticut-based Amg Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.61% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Primecap Co Ca, California-based fund reported 8.43 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 3.50 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 1,031 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman, New York-based fund reported 98 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.03 million activity. $1.03 million worth of stock was sold by Emerson David Todd on Wednesday, August 29.

The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 845,513 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 26.63% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

Artal Group Sa decreased La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (NASDAQ:LJPC) stake by 50,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $4.03 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Medicines Co (Call) (NASDAQ:MDCO) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 600,000 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Xencor had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research reinitiated Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on Monday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Wedbush.

