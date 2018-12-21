Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 57.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 127,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 347,771 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $95.31 million, up from 220,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $252.11. About 2.78M shares traded or 90.39% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol (APH) by 2.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,454 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.44 million, down from 189,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amphenol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 1.99 million shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has declined 3.29% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $8.93 million activity. Shares for $764,800 were sold by D’AMICO LANCE E. $2.82M worth of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) was sold by Gavelle Jean-Luc. Silverman David M also sold $716,295 worth of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Thursday, September 6. 16,000 shares were sold by Doherty William J, worth $1.52M on Friday, September 7.

Among 11 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Amphenol had 52 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Friday, March 2. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) earned “Hold” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Tuesday, December 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 9 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold”. Suntrust Robinson maintained the shares of APH in report on Thursday, January 21 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Top Pick” rating given on Friday, January 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, October 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 278.92 million shares or 0.48% less from 280.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 44,353 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com accumulated 381,180 shares. Ls Invest Ltd invested in 19,133 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa reported 290,556 shares. Westport Asset Inc reported 12,000 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 6,780 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.11% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Brinker invested in 95,266 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bluecrest Ltd holds 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 2,792 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 4,705 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 112,039 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 26,157 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 56,963 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 21,009 shares stake.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.86 per share. APH’s profit will be $295.30M for 19.87 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.97% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 28 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, August 18 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 25 with “Hold”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Jefferies. Cleveland initiated Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, April 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 3 by Goldman Sachs. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 4 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $9.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 9,739 shares to 24,876 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).