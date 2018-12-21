Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) stake by 7.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 53,359 shares as John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)’s stock declined 38.11%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 740,766 shares with $88.37M value, up from 687,407 last quarter. John Bean Technologies Corp now has $2.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 135,118 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has declined 35.82% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.82% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.05, from 1.81 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 54 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 29 sold and decreased their holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 19.02 million shares, up from 15.98 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 23 Increased: 35 New Position: 19.

Among 4 analysts covering John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. John Bean Technologies had 4 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 21 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 70,564 shares to 221,927 valued at $75.56M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Transunion stake by 164,996 shares and now owns 3.13 million shares. Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.49 million shares or 1.52% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bremer Association has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 309,083 shares. Whittier Trust owns 1,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,887 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). D L Carlson Invest Gru has invested 0.15% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Citigroup invested in 0% or 22,909 shares. Teton Incorporated holds 0.9% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 86,000 shares. Paloma Mngmt Commerce invested in 1,786 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 16,991 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 34,939 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 39,441 shares. Navellier And Associate, a Nevada-based fund reported 4,599 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research owns 16,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $425.35 million. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets. It has a 5.67 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 273,704 shares traded. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) has declined 1.79% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WMC News: 30/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMC); 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 4Q EPS 51c; 07/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 1Q EPS 52c; 05/03/2018 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PLUS DROP INCOME OF $0.31 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share