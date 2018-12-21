Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 5.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 27,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,429 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.76 million, up from 540,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 4.94M shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has declined 2.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 32.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 900,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $200.36 million, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 730,181 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 7.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130

Since July 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $32.25 million activity. Knight David sold $174,674 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Thursday, September 6. 50,000 shares valued at $4.75M were sold by Steele Gary on Wednesday, December 12. 1,386 Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares with value of $144,768 were sold by Swaroop Bhagwat. On Thursday, August 16 Johnson Michael M sold $119,913 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 1,040 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Proofpoint Inc had 112 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. The company was maintained on Friday, October 13 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Friday, July 8 with “Outperform”. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Friday, January 27 report. Imperial Capital maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) rating on Monday, April 25. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $69 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 24 by Northland Capital. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, September 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 6 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100.0 target in Friday, September 8 report. On Friday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on February, 5. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.90% negative EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $52.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,994 shares to 15,494 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 44,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold PFPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 51.22 million shares or 9.60% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.1% or 38,270 shares. Trexquant Invest LP owns 0.34% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 42,499 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Bluestein R H Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,999 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 6,675 shares. Granite Point Cap Management Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 20,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 391,117 shares. Principal Financial Group stated it has 7,707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Avalon Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,000 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,625 shares in its portfolio. Natixis reported 6,016 shares. Ftb Inc has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proofpoint to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint: High Top-Line Growth, But Profitability Still Not In Sight – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied EQAL Analyst Target Price: $36 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs, KeyBanc Turn Bullish On Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Benzinga” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint Expands Through Tie-Ups And Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.04 million activity. KIRSCH ERIC M sold $2.88 million worth of stock. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $69,574 was sold by MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Wynn Resorts, Xerox, Microchip Technology, TransUnion, Aflac, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac (AFL) Stock Surges on Japan Post Investment – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AFL shares while 291 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 482.13 million shares or 1.89% less from 491.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rnc Management Ltd Llc reported 8,741 shares. Lourd Limited Liability holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 151,801 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,600 shares stake. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 30,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based One Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 1.46 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Salley Associates accumulated 6,820 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Liability reported 96,000 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 40,799 shares. Financial Architects reported 17,427 shares stake. Homrich Berg invested in 0.02% or 7,687 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba has 0.81% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Invesco Ltd holds 0.14% or 9.21 million shares. United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,580 shares to 124,559 shares, valued at $28.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 83,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,269 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).