Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 17.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 102,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 676,110 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.76M, up from 573,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 1.45 million shares traded or 31.73% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 17.50% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Rop (ROP) by 73.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 14,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,895 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.04 million, up from 19,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Rop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $262.78. About 698,530 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Among 14 analysts covering Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Roper Industries Inc. had 64 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, February 4 by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, July 20 the stock rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $214 target in Tuesday, November 1 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 24 report. Gabelli initiated Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) rating on Wednesday, October 7. Gabelli has “Buy” rating and $205 target. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, September 21. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Thursday, February 23. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 20 by Zacks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moors And Cabot accumulated 2,058 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). California Employees Retirement invested in 0.07% or 194,901 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com reported 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 39,981 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 4,603 shares. Harding Loevner LP stated it has 1.48M shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 16,732 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 6,307 shares. Virtu Finance, a New York-based fund reported 1,296 shares. Bridges Inv holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 44,642 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 57,000 shares. Barrett Asset Management holds 3,209 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 346,083 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 318,231 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $607,224 activity. WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER sold $176,910 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, June 26. $149,750 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, July 27. 1,000 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $286,066 were sold by KNOWLING ROBERT E JR.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 161,860 shares to 720,340 shares, valued at $68.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 286,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 971,375 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Among 16 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 58.com had 26 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, January 11 by Bernstein. On Tuesday, August 8 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, November 11 by CLSA. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, October 15 by Credit Agricole. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, June 30 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, October 15, the company rating was initiated by CLSA. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 15 by HSBC. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of WUBA in report on Wednesday, December 14 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, March 9. The rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Outperform” on Friday, May 26.