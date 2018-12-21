Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 42.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 35,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,165 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.27 million, up from 83,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $86.81. About 7.05 million shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 17.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,085 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.60M, down from 59,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 5.50 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42B for 21.04 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $30.08 million activity. $366,957 worth of stock was sold by Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive on Friday, September 28. PEDERSON MICHAEL J also sold $66,601 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares. Blaser Brian J also sold $4.00M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, September 20. Another trade for 64,268 shares valued at $4.30M was made by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, August 29. $4.62 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Watkin Jared on Friday, November 2. On Wednesday, August 29 LANE ANDREW H sold $610,513 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 9,097 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. Shares for $4.88 million were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17. TILTON GLENN F bought 5,400 shares worth $496,274. Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82 million worth of stock or 42,450 shares. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $5.40M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, December 12. Shares for $99,909 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $1.50M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J weighing on big biopharma players – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer secures Humira license from AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie boosts stock buybacks by $5B – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Worse Than Useless – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

